Ayesha Takia with her husband and son Pic/Instagram

Ayesha Takia claims Goan goons mobbed, threatened, tormented her husband and son: 'Hatred for Maharashtra has…'

Former Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia strongly reacted after her husband Abu Farhan Azmi was booked for an altercation at a supermarket in Candolim in north Goa. She claims that he along with their son was brutally bullied by Goan goons for being from Maharashtra. On Tuesday, Goa police filed a case against Farhan, the son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi who is in the proverbial eye of a storm following his comments praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. On Wednesday, the MLA was suspended from the assembly till the end of the ongoing budget session. Farhan and others were booked on charges of a scuffle in a public place and disturbing peace.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Takia, Ayesha said it was her husband who dialed 100 for help but ended up with a complaint against him. "It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours... They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him," Takia posted.

"The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa...as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police, in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was the one in fact who dialed 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people," she added.

In another post on her Instagram stories, Takia wrote that the family has "video proof and evidence" including CCTV footage that they will share with competent authorities in due course of time.

What happened in Goa?

According to a report by PTI, the Goa police said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a supermarket in Candolim (North Goa district). During the fight, Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm that he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik said.

When police arrived at the scene, it was informed that there was a scuffle between two groups including that of Farhan Azmi over a petty matter, the official said.

A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

Ayesha Takia has appeared in movies like 'Wanted', 'Dil Maange More!!!', 'Socha Na Tha', 'Shaadi Se Pehle', 'Salaam-E-Ishq', 'Cash', 'De Taali', and 'Mod'.