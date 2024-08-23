Ayesha Takia got trolled for her recent pictures on social media. Post the trolling, the former actress who had 2 million followers on Instagram deactivated her handle

Ayesha Takia

Listen to this article Ayesha Takia goes off Instagram after getting trolled for her looks x 00:00

Ayesha Takia has been away from the film industry for a long time now. However, the actress often grabs headlines when she drops pictures on her social media handle. More recently, Ayesha faced trolling over her latest photo on Instagram. She had shared a selfie where she was seen dressed in Indian traditional wear and decked up with makeup and traditional jewellery.

She shared a few pictures of herself and dropped heart emojis in the caption. Netizens soon took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her look and most said that looked almost unrecognisable.

A user wrote in the comment section, "Why you destroyed your face and natural beauty?"

Another netizen wrote, "Arre ye kya karke rakhe ho.. (What have you done to your face)?"

Another comment read, "Can't find that cute girl anymore .. anyway.. God bless and keep smiling."

Another user wrote, "Looking nice but natural beauty always perfect."

Ayesha's picture also became a topic of discussion on Reddit and many spoke about the actress 'ruining her face by going under the knife'.

Post the trolling, Ayesha deactivated her Instagram account. The actress had only started posting frequently earlier this year after a gap of 2.5 years.

When Ayesha reacted to trolls dissecting her look:

When she saw trolls questioning her looks in February this year, she responded to the same. The actress while sharing the long note wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago due to a medical emergency in my family. My sister has been in the hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paparazzi and posing for them for a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks. I've been bombarded by viral, ridiculous opinions on how people think I should have looked and didn't.”

She further in her note stated that she has zero interest in making a comeback. Ayesha said, “Literally, get over me, yaar. I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback as people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film. So chill. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

She continued, “Expecting a girl who's mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years... how unrealistic and ridiculous are these people... lol. Please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good-looking women. I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions. Save it for those interested.”

The actress concluded the note by saying, “I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better, ppl. Get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that you need to tell a gorgeous, happy woman how she's not looking like you wanted.”