Ayesha Takia Birthday 2024: Reflecting on actress' journey - From iconic debut to quiet retreat from limelight

Ayesha Takia, a name that still brings smiles to our faces, is a former actress we miss seeing on screen, and a girl who made everyone go crazy with her acting skills. Today, as Ayesha Takia celebrates her birthday, here is a look back at her journey in the industry.

Back in 2005, a young girl made her Bollywood debut alongside Vatsal Seth in Abbas–Mustan's supernatural action thriller film 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'. In the role of Priya Kapoor, Ayesha wowed the audience with her acting skills, and the movie was well-received, making Ayesha a household name. With the choice of making her debut in a supernatural thriller, Ayesha managed to impress both kids and older audiences.

Then the actress went on to be a part of many successful films including 'Socha Na Tha' (2005), 'Salaam-E-Ishq' (2007), 'Wanted' (2009), and 'Paathshaala' (2010). In between these Hindi hits, Ayesha made her debut in South Indian cinema in the Telugu-language action heist film 'Super' alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, in 2005. Early in her career, Takia was first recognized as a model when she appeared in Falguni Pathak's song 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye'. Apart from the song, she had done many ads for popular brands before making her Hindi film debut.

At the age of 23, Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi, and after that, Ayesha subsequently bid goodbye to the glitz and glamour of the industry. The couple has a son together. Just recently, when Ayesha made an appearance at the airport, fans were elated by the thought that she would make her acting comeback, but soon after, these rumors started spreading. Ayesha, through her cryptic post, put them to rest.

Ayesha Takia in her post said, “Literally, get over me, yaar. I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback as people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film. So chill. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.” Later, the actress recently deactivated her Instagram account.