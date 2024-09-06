Ayushmann Khurrana books 400% returns on Angel Investment in men's grooming brand

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into the world of business with a strategic investment in The Man Company in 2018. Ayushmann also served as the brand ambassador

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also an astute investor, has booked 400% returns on his angel investment in The Man Company. The premium men's grooming brand, which has become a household name, is set to be acquired by Emami Ltd. at a valuation of INR 400 crores!



Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into the world of business with a strategic investment in The Man Company in 2018. Recognising the growing demand for high-quality grooming products tailored specifically for men, he saw potential in the company’s vision to revolutionise the men’s grooming space in India. Ayushmann's involvement with The Man Company extended beyond monetary investment - with him being a part of campaigns, product innovation and his understanding of the men's lifestyle industry, which helped accelerate the brand's growth.



Yash Raj Films & its talent management arm YRF Talent played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership between Ayushmann Khurrana and The Man Company, ensuring a perfect and successful collaboration that contributed to the brand's growth.

Ayushmann also served as the brand ambassador and played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s identity, helping in its business growth. His vision and industry knowledge brought on board an unmatchable skillset that overall helped in the brand’s expansion, beyond financial investment. Ayushmann’s blend of authenticity, credibility and charisma was also visible in their viral campaigns such as #GentlemanKiseKehteHain, resonating with the brand's target audience.



"I always believed in The Man Company’s vision & mission statement from the start. It’s such validation to be a part of the brand’s success story and witness its impact on the men's grooming industry. Being an integral part of this journey, both as an investor and as a brand ambassador, has been an incredibly gratifying and insightful experience,” said Ayushmann.



"Partnering with Ayushmann has been a game-changer for the brand. His belief in our vision and his active involvement as our brand ambassador have been instrumental in our growth journey. Ayushmann's authenticity and passion for the brand have helped us connect deeply with our audience. I also want to express my appreciation for Manan Mehta whose deal making acumen, his acute understanding of business needs and above all his innovative approaches have played a crucial role in shaping the overall success of this collaboration,” said Hitesh Dhingra, Founder of The Man Company.



“At YRF, we have always believed in Ayushmann's potential, not just as an actor, but as a visionary. His journey from being an artist to a successful entrepreneur reflects the spirit of innovation, disruption and creativity. We are proud to have been part of his journey and look forward to seeing him achieve even greater heights,” said Manan Mehta, SVP- Marketing & Merchandising, Yash Raj Films.



Emami Ltd., a household name with a legacy of creating trusted personal care products, recognized their potential and decided to bring the brand under its umbrella. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies, with Emami aiming to leverage their innovative product line and strong customer base to further strengthen its position in the male grooming sector.