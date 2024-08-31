Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra were awarded the FICCI Young Leader’s Youth Icon by Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, FICCI Young Leaders Forum

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neeraj Chopra honoured with youth icon of India award by FICCI

Artists, entrepreneurs and social leaders all came together at the recently held Young Leaders Awards by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi.

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra were awarded the FICCI Young Leader’s Youth Icon by Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, FICCI Young Leaders Forum & Vice Chairman, RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group Co-Chair along with Aishwarya Bansal, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Delhi NCR Chapter. FICCI recognizes and celebrates the extraordinary contributions of young leaders who have excelled in their respective fields and demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change in society. Giving inspiration to millions of people across the world and standing up for the right causes, Ayushmann’s reputation of a spotless artist precedes him as he adds another feather to his hat by being the only Bollywood actor to receive this award this year.

Both Ayushmann and Neeraj serve as a beacon of inspiration to thousands of youngsters across the world - proving that through hardwork and determination, you can achieve anything you want! Legends in their own fields, both youth icons surely have one thing in common - they always hold the country's head high with pride.

On being felicitated the Youth Icon at the FICCI Young Leaders Awards 2024, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Being felicitated as a Youth Icon of India is a huge honour for me. I think about how my film choices have triggered a positive change in the mindset and played a large role in furthering my intent to work for making the society better."

He further added, "Through my choice of cinema, I would like to capture and reflect the aspirations, ambitions, and values of a growing, dynamic and rising New India. By choosing inclusive scripts, and subjects and playing disruptive characters the endeavor from my end has always been to connect with the people of my country and challenge the status quo at every opportunity. Through my journey with brands, movies, and music, I want to make people smile, fill their hearts with happiness, bring them together, and tell the world how vibrant our country, our youth is.”