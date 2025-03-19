In a conversation, Danish Taimoor has stated that his religion and Allah have permitted him four marriages, and no one can take away that right from him

In Pic: Danish Taimur

Listen to this article 'Nice try': Netizens laugh off Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's justification of polygamy comment x 00:00

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has been on the receiving end for quite some time now over his remarks on polygamy that he made in front of his wife Ayeza Khan. In a conversation, he stated that his religion and Allah have permitted him four marriages, and no one can take away that right from him. After facing severe backlash for his statement, Danish has now reacted to the criticism and tried to justify his comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#DanishTaimoor said it all, milgya jawab aab so called haters ko? Filhal ka mtlb bhi pta chalgya aab? and both Daneza are laughing at you people.

May Allah protect them both always and give them a long life together Ameen ❤#AyezaKhan pic.twitter.com/OdiZfcoOY8 — danishxayeza 🌸 (@danezasupremacy) March 18, 2025

Danish Taimoor clarifies his statement on polygamy

In his earlier statement, he said that he is rightfully allowed to marry four times, but he is not doing it because he doesn’t want to right now. This invited severe trolling, so now, while reacting to the haters, he tried to justify his comment on the Pakistani show Mehfil-e-Ramazan and said, “Jaisa ki maine kaha tha ki mujhe 4 shaadiyon ki ijaazat hai, lekin main kar nahi raha kyunki filhaal mujhe pyaar hai apni biwi se. Aur main aaj bhi ispar qayam hoon."

Danish also said that he used the word filhaal because life is uncertain and there is a possibility that he might die tomorrow. He further added, “Yeh jo lafz hai na ‘hamesha’, hamesha koi nahi reh sakta."

Netizens react to Danish’s clarification

This explanation by Danish didn't sit well with the internet, and netizens said that he can't cover up his sentence anymore. One wrote, "Nice try, but he did not say it in this context and he knows that." Another wrote, "Most absurd explanation. Filhaal is not used because of the uncertainty of life." "Haha, he can’t explain it this way. People are not dumb. He didn’t say ‘pyaar karta hoon’ at that time, and he could have said, 'I will be with her for my life unless Allah wants otherwise, but my intention is to be with her. Jab maut ajaye Khuda na khwasta, woh toh sab ko pata hai,'" a third user wrote.

Danish’s earlier comment

The controversy first erupted when Danish said, “Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hun, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta. Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hun."

Marriage is scary what if he— pic.twitter.com/NR72ROLX0t — M🇵🇸 (@mashtalks__) March 16, 2025