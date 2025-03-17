Breaking News
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; cops launch manhunt to nab driver
Domestic help raped by employer in Goregaon, accused on the run
Pune: 60 injured in bee attack at Shivneri Fort
Country's infra should be developed on par with international standards: Gadkari
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > What does he think of himself Pakistani actor recalls Emraan Hashmi being rude on Jannat set

'What does he think of himself?': Pakistani actor recalls Emraan Hashmi being rude on Jannat set

Updated on: 17 March,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh recalled his sour experience of working with Emraan Hashmi on the 2008 film Jannat. He played the role of an underworld don named Abu Ibrahim in it

'What does he think of himself?': Pakistani actor recalls Emraan Hashmi being rude on Jannat set

Emraan Hashmi, Javed Sheikh Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article
'What does he think of himself?': Pakistani actor recalls Emraan Hashmi being rude on Jannat set
x
00:00

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, who has been a part of films like Namastey London and Om Shanti Om, recalled his sour experience of working with Emraan Hashmi on the 2008 film Jannat. Javed appeared for a Ramadan Transmission with Omer Shahzad and Arsala on Aaj Entertainment's YouTube channel where he recounted his rendezvous with Emraan. 


Emraan Hashmi turned his face away


Javed revealed that he had not met Emraan before the shoot could commence, but when he did, the actor allegedly gave him a cold shoulder. He shared, “Mahesh Bhatt was the producer and got a new director on board, Kunal, to direct the project. He explained the entire plot and everything to me when I signed the project, but I had not had an opportunity to meet Emraan Hashmi until then.”


Javed, who played the role of an underworld don named Abu Ibrahim met Emraan in South Africa at Newlands Cricket Stadium. “I tried to shake hands with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and even turned his face away, which irked me. I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?' When he came, I rehearsed but didn’t bother to even look at him. For the days to follow, when we completed the filming, I did not talk to him at all,” he added. 

About Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat 

Jannat revolves around betting on cricket. Actor Emraan Hashmi played the lead role alongside Sonal Chauhan. It was directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The crime romance flick will always be remembered for Emraan's iconic proposal scene. The film was a huge hit at the box office and fans still remember some of the songs of the film like Zara Si Dil Mein De Jaga Tu among others. A second installment of the film was also made with a similar theme.

Emraan will next be seen in Goodachari 2 with Adivi Sesh. It is the sequel to Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

emraan hashmi jannat 2 om shanti om pakistan Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK