Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh recalled his sour experience of working with Emraan Hashmi on the 2008 film Jannat. He played the role of an underworld don named Abu Ibrahim in it

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, who has been a part of films like Namastey London and Om Shanti Om, recalled his sour experience of working with Emraan Hashmi on the 2008 film Jannat. Javed appeared for a Ramadan Transmission with Omer Shahzad and Arsala on Aaj Entertainment's YouTube channel where he recounted his rendezvous with Emraan.

Emraan Hashmi turned his face away

Javed revealed that he had not met Emraan before the shoot could commence, but when he did, the actor allegedly gave him a cold shoulder. He shared, “Mahesh Bhatt was the producer and got a new director on board, Kunal, to direct the project. He explained the entire plot and everything to me when I signed the project, but I had not had an opportunity to meet Emraan Hashmi until then.”

Javed, who played the role of an underworld don named Abu Ibrahim met Emraan in South Africa at Newlands Cricket Stadium. “I tried to shake hands with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and even turned his face away, which irked me. I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?' When he came, I rehearsed but didn’t bother to even look at him. For the days to follow, when we completed the filming, I did not talk to him at all,” he added.

About Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat

Jannat revolves around betting on cricket. Actor Emraan Hashmi played the lead role alongside Sonal Chauhan. It was directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The crime romance flick will always be remembered for Emraan's iconic proposal scene. The film was a huge hit at the box office and fans still remember some of the songs of the film like Zara Si Dil Mein De Jaga Tu among others. A second installment of the film was also made with a similar theme.

Emraan will next be seen in Goodachari 2 with Adivi Sesh. It is the sequel to Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.