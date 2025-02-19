Sources say Emraan Hashmi, who was launched by Mukesh Bhatt, to reunite with the producer and director Vishesh Bhatt for a dark love story

More often than not, the combination of Emraan Hashmi and producers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt has been a winner at the box office, from Murder (2004) to Gangster (2006) and Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). While the actor’s last collaboration with Vishesh Films was Raaz: Reboot in 2016, it looks like another association is in the offing. mid-day has learnt that Hashmi is in talks with Mukesh’s son and filmmaker-writer Vishesh Bhatt for a twisted musical love story.

The project will mark Vishesh’s second directorial venture after Murder 3 (2013). More importantly, it will be a homecoming of sorts for Hashmi, who hasn’t worked with his uncle Mukesh in over eight years. A source says, “Emraan has been visiting Vishesh’s office for over a year as they have been in discussions for a movie. Last week, he was again spotted at their Khar office. While they have shortlisted a few stories, the one that has their attention is a modern love story with a dark twist, written by Vishesh. Things will be finalised by March.”

When mid-day reached out to Mukesh, who, along with his son, has continued leading the banner after his filmmaker-brother Mahesh stepped aside in 2021, the producer hinted at a possible collaboration. He said, “We’re looking at options, but it’s too early to talk about it. Vishesh is at the helm of it. He is now taking the banner forward, but yes, I will be there [to oversee] the music.”