Deepika Padukone. Pic/Instagram

KRAFTON, makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), India’s most-loved battle-royale game, are thrilled to bring a groundbreaking partnership with the global cinema icon, Deepika Padukone to the world of BGMI. This exclusive one-year collaboration will see Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of BGMI, ushering in a new era of gaming and entertainment.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Deepika Padukone will soon be featured as a video game character in BGMI, with two distinct character skins representing her iconic style and persona. Building on the success of previous collaborations with Indian stars like Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians, KRAFTON continues to push the boundaries of in-game entertainment. This partnership with Deepika Padukone is yet another milestone in the company’s commitment to bringing immersive gaming experiences tailored for Indian players.

KRAFTON’s CEO on partnering with Deepika Padukone

“We are excited to partner with Deepika Padukone, a Global Ambassador & Icon to create unforgettable moments for our players. This collaboration is an endeavor to push boundaries and deliver fresh experiences for BGMI fans. By bringing together the worlds of gaming and entertainment with the biggest star Deepika Padukone at its forefront, we aim to create a truly immersive and engaging world within BGMI,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India.

Deepika Padukone on Partnering with BGMI

"It is a thrilling opportunity to embark on this new chapter with the BGMI family” shared Deepika Padukone. “Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon in India, and I'm excited to connect with the incredible energy of the gaming community. It's an honor to be a part of something so dynamic and engaging. I look forward to seeing how my fans react to the in-game avatar and exclusive items!"

Deepika Padukone on personal front

Deepika Padukone is busy embracing a new chapter of motherhood in her life. The actress gave birth to her first child, a baby girl on September 18th. It was yesterday on September 15 when she got discharged from the hospital and her husband Ranveer Singh took her and their baby girl home for teh first time. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como.