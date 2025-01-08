Dhanashree Verma has finally reacted to rumours of a divorce between her and her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal. She said not to mistake her silence for her weakness and slammed netizens who assassinated her character

Dhanashree Verma and her husband cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been dominating the headlines since the past few days. It has been rumoured that the couple has headed for a divorce. They got married in 2020. Verma who has been subjected to trolling and character assasination on social media has now broken her silence on the matter.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."

About Chahal and Verma's divorce reports

Amid reports of divorce, it was noticed that Chahal and Verma unfollowed each other on social media. While everyone waits for the couple to confirm the news, a source close to them has told TOI that the news of them parting ways is sadly true. "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," the publication has quoted a source saying.

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with a mystery girl

This video surfaces at a time when speculations about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce are creating a buzz. Their divorce rumours began when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra has also deleted all photos of Dhanashree from his Instagram account, while Dhanashree still has a few pictures of them on her account.

More about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the actress shared, "During the lockdown, no matches were happening, and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time, Yuzi decided one fine day that he wanted to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media, and back in the day, I used to teach dance, and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."