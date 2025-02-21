Dhanashree Verma's family members called claims of dancer influencer demanding Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal 'baseless'

In Pic: Dhanashree & Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the headlines for a while. Reports have it that the couple has officially filed for divorce. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Verma has demanded about Rs 60 crore in alimony. However, with these reports flooding social media, the actress's family has reacted, calling the alimony news baseless. The family members, while calling this information "baseless," have urged everyone not to spread this news. A family member has shared that Dhanashree has never asked for any alimony at all.

Dhanashree’s family denies alimony allegation

As per News18, the statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation. We also request everyone to be respectful of everyone’s privacy."

Meanwhile, Dhanashree's lawyer has also shared, “I have no comments to make on the proceedings. The matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated."

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, finalized their divorce on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in a Mumbai court.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s Relationship

The rumors about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for lessons.

Interestingly, both parties took to their Instagram accounts and shared cryptic posts amid reports of their divorce being finalized. Chahal wrote, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I’ve been rescued that I don’t even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there even when I don’t know it. Amen.”

On the other hand, Dhanashree penned a note that read, “From stressed to blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."