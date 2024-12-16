Diljit Dosanjh slammed trolls questioning his patriotism over using "Panjab" spelling, calling it baseless and affirming his love for India with a fiery response

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article ‘Panjab will be Panjab’: Diljit Dosanjh slams conspiracy theories questioning his love for India x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines for his Dil-luminati tour, and recently, the Punjabi sensation performed in Chandigarh and dropped pictures. Later, Diljit received a lot of backlash for spelling Punjab as 'Panjab.' Many said that the spelling is mostly used by the Pakistani side of the region. Meanwhile, some said that he even missed adding the Indian Tricolour emoji in the post. Now, after this backlash, he addressed the 'conspiracy theory.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit slammed people for questioning his love for India

On Monday, Diljit Dosanjh took to X and, along with a screenshot of a tweet where he added the Indian Tricolour flag after writing Chandigarh Panjab, penned a detailed note and called out people for questioning his love for the country. The note reads, "PANJAB, kisi ek tweet mein agar PANJAB ke saath India flag mention reh gaya toh conspiracy. Bengaluru ke tweet mein bhi ek jagah reh gaya tha mention karna. Agar Punjab ko PANJAB likha toh conspiracy. PANJAB ko chaahe PUNJAB likho, PANJAB WILL BE PANJAB (If I forgot to mention the India flag with Panjab in one tweet, then you create a conspiracy. I missed mentioning it even in a Bengaluru tweet. If I write Punjab as Panjab, then conspiracy)."

'Hats off to those who are using foreigners' language to push conspiracy theories'

"Panj Aab - meaning Five Rivers…Hats off to those who are using foreigners' language (English) to push conspiracy theories. In the future, I will write PANJAB in Punjabi, as in Gurumukhi. You guys won’t stop, I know. So keep going. How many times do we have to prove that we love India? Do something new, or have you been given a task to create conspiracies around me?" he further added.

As soon as the actor-singer put out the post, a fan quickly reverted, saying, "Why are you even bothering.. some people have no work to do but to troll!! Life mein sabko explanation dena zaruri nai hai.."

To this, Diljit reverted, saying, "Na.. bother shother ni karda mai. Eh vaar vaar tweets kar ke jhoothi gal nu v sach bana dende aa tan counter karna zaruri aa (I don't bother about these things, but repeatedly tweeting false claims makes them seem true, so it's necessary to counter them) (sic)."

Diljit dedicated his Chandigarh concert to Gukesh Dommaraju.