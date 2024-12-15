Diljit’s Chamkila director, Imtiaz Ali, had the sweetest reaction to the videos of the Punjabi sensation’s concert. Imtiaz shared multiple stories to hail Diljit.

Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert took place on December 14

Listen to this article Imtiaz Ali says Diljit Dosanjh is 'recreating Chamkila' as videos of fans climbing trees to watch his perform go viral x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh is ruling the hearts and how! The actor-singer performed in Chandigarh last night, and it was a whole different vibe with the entire area dancing to Diljit’s beats. Now, as clips from outside the venue go viral on social media, Diljit’s Chamkila director, Imtiaz Ali, has the sweetest reaction to the videos. Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram and shared multiple stories showing the situation both outside and inside the venue.

Imtiaz Ali believes Diljit is ‘recreating Chamkila’

The first reel that Imtiaz shared on his story shows people climbing trees to watch the Punjabi sensation perform live. While sharing the clip of fans going crazy, Imtiaz Ali termed the madness as the "Diljit effect" and stated that he is "recreating Chamkila." Meanwhile, the next story shows people dancing outside the venue as they groove to Diljit’s beats. The third story features Diljit performing a song from his recently released film Chamkila, with the caption "Chamkila in Chandigarh" written on it.

Diljit Dosanjh's craze is making fans go wild. Every city he performs in has fans elated by his aura and presence. He has made many fans happy by helping them propose or by giving them his jacket or gloves. Diljit’s videos after every concert make fans love him even more. The singer never shies away from calling out people in his own way.

Meanwhile, before Diljit’s show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance. The advisory, issued by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal on Thursday, specifically referenced songs such as Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case, cautioning against performing even modified versions that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Diljit Dosanjh’s work front

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).