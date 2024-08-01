Ahead of Independence Day, actress Disha Patani's sister Khushboo shared pictures from her army days. She had served in the military in her 20s

While Disha Patani is a well-known actress in the Hindi film industry, her younger sister has also gained fame of social media of late. While she is not part of the showbiz, Khushboo was earlier part of the army. Ahead of Independence Day, Khushboo took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her training days.

Khushboo shared pictures from her army days when she trained with other female cadets. She is seen sporting short haircut as is required for army officers. Sharing the pictures, Patani wrote, "My heart beats faster when August arrive . My eyes always shows my love for my nation . you know why ! We have already started celebrating for independence day! A deeper love towards all my Lady officers"

Khushboo has over 650k followers on Instagram and several took to the comment section to laud her and her journey.

"What a beautiful journey ! You have come so far. these pictures made me a bit emotional. but at the same time these pictures made us feel proud . Girls power woohh," she wrote.

Another user wrote, "These photos are inspiring to aspiring candidates in this field".

"This one of the best combination of hair cut and uniform world most prettiest girl," wrote another user.

Another person commented, "Despite everything you had, you chose the path of patriotism. We are proud of you."

'Indian army should give your example so that more and more naari shakti joins forces," commented another user.

Khushboo graduated from BBL Public School in Bareilly and earned a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. Following her education, she began her service as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. She departed from the services as a Major.

Today, Khushboo is a fitness influencer and encourages all her followers to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram bio says that she is also a certified nutritionist and trainer. With a fan base of over 600k followers, Khushboo enjoys considerable popularity. She occasionally also shares videos of her dancing to Bollywood songs.

Disha and Khushboo also have a younger brother, Suryansh Patani.