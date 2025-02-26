A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select Citywalk Mall around 4:15 pm during Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava screening. Visuals of the same have surfaced on social media

As Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to reign at the box office, an unfortunate incident took place during the film’s screening in Delhi. According to reports, a fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select Citywalk Mall around 4:15 pm. Visuals of the same have surfaced on social media. Watch the video below.

Moviegoers evacuated after fire breaks out

As per PTI, fire alarms started ringing in the hall and moviegoers were rushed to the exit doors. An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42 pm and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, it was a small fire and no one was injured, he said, adding the blaze was contained by 5.55 pm.

Delhi Police said in a statement, "We got a call about the fire and the caller informed police that some people are trapped inside. Teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the flames were doused. No one was injured due to the fire," police in a statement said.

“A minor short circuit at PVR Saket led to the small fire but there was no damage and the situation was quickly brought under control,” it added.

No casualties reported

A spokesperson of Select Citywalk Mall said, "We are aware of the short circuit incident which happened at the adjoining multiplex. We are assisting the multiplex team and the authorities, and extending full cooperation to them. There was no harm to any human life. Routine operations at Nexus Select Citywalk remain unaffected."

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. It is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie was released on February 14. It was declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh. Last week, the film surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office as per trade analyst estimates.