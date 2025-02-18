A video has surfaced showing a drunk man tearing the theatre screen in Gujarat's Bharuch. Reports suggested that the man was later arrested by the police

In Pic: Chhaava Poster

A drunk man tore a theatre's screen in Gujarat. Chhaava fever is soaring high, with several videos of fans doing crazy things in theatres going viral. Amidst this, a new video has surfaced showing a drunk man tearing the theatre screen in Gujarat's Bharuch. Reports suggested that the man was later arrested by the police.

Man tore apart screen of a theatre

As per a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place on Sunday night in a theatre in Gujarat. During the 11:45 p.m. show, a drunk man named Jayesh Vasava climbed up the podium and tore apart the screen of the theatre with the help of a fire extinguisher. Before the theatre staff could take hold of him, the man had already torn apart a large part of the screen.

This is not the first weird thing a fan did in theatres during the Chhaava show. Earlier, a man entered the theatre riding a horse. The video shows a man dressed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj arriving on horseback at a Nagpur theatre to watch the film.

Chhaava crosses Rs 100 crore mark at the box office

The film, which opened to a positive response from the audience, has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over Rs 121.43 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, shattering all pre-release predictions.

Chhaava, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman. It briefly courted controversy for its lezim sequence, which was eventually removed by the makers following protests.