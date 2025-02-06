Vicky Kaushal was asked about the removal of the controversial lezim sequence in the film Chhaava. He defended it but ultimately stated that it was not important

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Thursday morning paid a visit to the Grishneshwar Temple in Sambhaji Nagar. He performed Shiv Puja, seeking blessings for his upcoming movie Chhaava, which is set to hit the big screens next weekend. As Vicky interacted with reporters, he was asked about the removal of the controversial lezim sequence in the film. He defended it but ultimately stated that it was not important.

For those unversed, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. The film's trailer featured a scene in which Kaushal and Mandanna are seen dancing with the 'lezim', a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage. After protests against it, the film's director Laxman Utekar removed it.

Vicky Kaushal defends lezim scene

Vicky Kaushal told reporters, “Not a single day went by when we didn't start work on the film without the Shivgarjana (slogans about the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). The lezim part was just for 20-30 seconds (in the film). It was not just a (part of the) story, but it was an effort to take our culture to the globe.”

“Sambhaji Maharaj was a king of the people, and if someone asked him to play (lezim) with them, the king would definitely oblige. But if his followers feel it was a bit off... It is not important to the movie's story, so we have removed it,” he added.

Earlier, Utekar had told IANS, “It is a Marathi traditional dance form. When we visualized and conceptualized it, we assumed that Maharaj would have played with it. He was a king of the people. May have done 4 steps with the people from his kingdom. I didn’t see anything wrong with it.”

About Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Speaking of his film Chhaava, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. It is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14.

Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.