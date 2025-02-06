Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > How Vicky Kaushals torture scene in Chhaava led to the dismantling of film set Hands were tied up the whole night

How Vicky Kaushal's torture scene in Chhaava led to the dismantling of film set: ‘Hands were tied up the whole night’

Updated on: 06 February,2025 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chhaava director Laxman Utekar recently discussed how shooting for one of the crucial scenes in the film led the production to take a 1.5-month-long break and the set being dismantled

How Vicky Kaushal's torture scene in Chhaava led to the dismantling of film set: ‘Hands were tied up the whole night’

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava Pic/YouTube

Listen to this article
How Vicky Kaushal's torture scene in Chhaava led to the dismantling of film set: ‘Hands were tied up the whole night’
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has given it his all to transform for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming movie Chhaava. The film’s director Laxman Utekar recently discussed how shooting for one of the crucial scenes in the film led the production to take a 1.5-month-long break and the set being dismantled. 


Vicky Kaushal’s torture scene in Chhaava


In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Laxman spoke about an interesting coincidence while shooting the torture scene in Chhaava. He shared, “During the first day of shooting the torture scene, we realized that it was the same day when Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was actually tortured. Coincidentally, we were filming on that very day.”


He added, “The whole night, Vicky’s hands were tied up, and when we removed the ropes, his hands refused to come down—they were blocked. We had to take a one-and-a-half-month break, and the set had to be dismantled during that period. We gave him time to recover, rebuilt the set, and resumed shooting afterward.”

Vicky Kaushal gained 25kg for the role

Chhaava is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. During the film promotion in Jaipur, Vicky spoke to the media about how he prepared for the role. "A biopic needs a lot of preparation work not only for an actor but for the entire team. Working on a historical subject is really challenging because of the huge budget, and creating a different era on screen. We have tried to make it as realistic as possible," he said.

"As an actor, the preparation is not only physical but also mental. There was action training, bodybuilding training and also doing research on the history as it was important to understand that period," he added.

"Laxman sir showed me a sketch and I said 'he looks like a lion'. He said 'I want a lion'. I needed time so we took seven months in which I gained 25 kg, learned horse riding, and sword fighting, and then when he was satisfied finally started the shooting. So, overall it took four years to complete this film,” said Vicky. 

The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vicky kaushal Chhaava Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK