Radhika Merchant was in a joyous mood during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. She indulges in playful PDA with Anant Ambani at Visarjan celebrations and showered flower petals on him

Just like every other occasion, the Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal and fervour. Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani were seen soaked in festive spirit as they took part in festivities. From getting Bappa to their residence to Visarjan, the couple celebrated the occasion with pomp. In viral videos from the Visarjan rituals, Radhika Merchant is seen in a playful mood with hubby Anant.

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani fun banter

During the celebratory visarjan yatra from home, Radhika Merchant was seen in a joyous mood. She was seen travelling till Chowpatty in a flower decorated truck and was accompanied by internet star Orry and friends Veer and Shikhar Pahariya. Her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani was also there. Meanwhile, Anant walked behind the vehicle with his security entourage and others celebrating the joyous occasion.

A video shared by a fan page shows Radhika playfully throwing flowers at Anant Ambani. The video shows her laughing after throwing the petals. As the camera pans on Anant, he can be seen smiling at Radhika's antics. Here's a look at the video:

Another viral glimpse show Radhika distributing prasad sweets to devotees flocking by. She chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya with enthusiasm, further electrifying the crowd. At one point, she also invoked Har Har Mahadev.

For the rituals, Radhika opted for a rani pink-coloured traditional anarkali suit set for Ganpati Visarjan. To note, she repeated the outfit she donned during the anna seva ceremony which took place at Jamnagar last year. The diva was seen smeared in yellow colour as she happily enjoyed the celebrations.

Ranveer and Deepika at Ambani’s residence

Adding to the evening’s star power, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted at Antilia earlier, offering prayers to Ganpati Bappa before the visarjan began. In one widely shared clip, the couple is seen bowing their heads in prayer and offering flower petals at Lord Ganesha’s idol. In another viral video, a visibly charged-up Ranveer can be seen dancing to Deva Shree Ganesha song.

They posed for a picture with singer Harshdeep Kaur, who shared the picture on her social media. What grabbed fans’ attention was Ranveer’s clean-shaven look, which is reportedly for his next film.