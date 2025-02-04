Breaking News
Hindu body demands Jaya Bachchan's arrest over 'dead bodies in Ganga remark'; Arun Govil asks for proof

Updated on: 04 February,2025 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

"Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for spreading sensation by giving false and untrue statements," VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma said while speaking to the media

Hindu body demands Jaya Bachchan's arrest over 'dead bodies in Ganga remark'; Arun Govil asks for proof

Jaya Bachchan Pic/X

The Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded that veteran Bollywood actor and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan be arrested for claiming "unidentified bodies" of Maha Kumbh 2025 stampede victims were thrown into the river which led to its contamination. For those unversed, at least 30 people were killed while 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede that occurred at Maha Kumbh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the kins of the deceased.


What Jaya Bachchan said


Speaking to the reporters outside Parliament, Jaya Bachchan said, "... Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed."


"The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place; how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?" she added. 

‘Jaya Bachchan should be arrested’

VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma termed the SP Rajya Sabha MP's remarks as "unfortunate." He said such a statement by an MP holding a high post "is going to create instability in the country."

"Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for spreading sensation by giving false and untrue statements," Sharma said.

The VHP leader was referring to Bachchan's statement to the media outside the Parliament, where she reportedly said "thousands of dead bodies of devotees" were immersed in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

"Maha Kumbh is the backbone of faith and devotion where one attains Dharma, Karma, and Moksha. The sentiments of crores of devotees are attached to this great ritual," Sharma said. 

Arun Govil asks Jaya Bachchan to give proof

Ramayan actor and BJP MP Arun Govil demanded proof from Bachchan, stating that without evidence, she had no right to make such statements and claimed her remarks as baseless accusations. "Has she given any proof? She has not given anything, so she has no right to say all this," he said while speaking with ANI.

He further accused the opposition of having no interest in India's culture, religion, or Sanatan, but rather only seeking to politicize issues. "The opposition has nothing to do with our culture, religion, Sanatan, they only want to do politics," said the BJP MP.

