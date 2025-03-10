Yesterday, during the ICC Trophy final between New Zealand and India, Chahal was spotted enjoying the match at Dubai Stadium with RJ Mahvash

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines ever since news of their divorce surfaced. Yesterday, during the ICC Trophy final between New Zealand and India, Chahal was spotted enjoying the match at Dubai Stadium with RJ Mahvash. Now, Dhanashree Verma has shared a cryptic note on her Instagram, hinting that she has been unnecessarily trolled over their divorce.

While pictures of Chahal enjoying the match with RJ Mahvash have been going viral on social media, Dhanashree took to her Instagram and shared a picture with a quote that reads, "Blaming women is always in fashion." This post came soon after she had shared another cryptic note on her Instagram. In that post, she wrote, "God is within her, she will not fall." In the caption, she added, "To all the women out there—being fearless, truthful, strong, patient, and doing everything for their people—let’s celebrate us. Things will get better for us soon."

Chahal & Mahvash’s dating rumours

Previously, rumors suggested that Chahal was romantically involved with Mahvash after pictures of them, along with other friends, surfaced on social media. However, Mahvash was quick to slam these link-up rumors.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this year, RJ Mahvash dismissed the baseless rumours that were being spread in her name. "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?" she wrote.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Head for Divorce

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma have decided to part ways. The duo was recently spotted at the Bandra family court as they proceeded with their divorce. Reports suggest that the reason for their separation is compatibility issues.

According to a report by ABP News, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra revealed that they have been living separately for the past 18 months. When the judge asked for the grounds of divorce, both admitted to facing compatibility issues.

Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating that Verma has demanded around Rs 60 crore in alimony. However, with these reports flooding social media, Dhanashree’s family has reacted, calling the claims baseless. A family member clarified that Dhanashree has never asked for any alimony and urged people not to spread false information.