Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent became the centre of discussion after the recent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makheja, and Ashish Chanchlani was released. The show, which featured a not-so-cool joke by Ranveer Allahbadia, received a lot of backlash from the public. Not only netizens but politicians and celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon to give their two cents on the topic. With so much backlash and hate directed at the show, Samay Raina has deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent and reacted to the controversy.

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 12, 2025

While posting on his X account, Samay shared his first reaction to the backlash and the controversy surrounding his show. Sharing his thoughts, Samay said, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

About the FIR

A written complaint has been filed against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makheja, and the organizers of India’s Got Latent.

The complaint has also been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. It alleges the use of objectionable language and demands strict action against the accused. The complaint was filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark on Samay’s Show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panellist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently. Ranveer’s appearance on the show, and his attempts to match up to Samay and the show’s dark comedy, have not gone down well with the public.

India’s Got Latent features Samay Raina and a group of celebrities as ‘judges’ for performers. The contestants showcase their skills, and the judges score them. The contestants need to predict the score they will receive, and if they do so correctly, they win.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makheja.