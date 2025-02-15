A former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has threatened Ranveer in his recent statement. Gurjar, in his statement posted on his X account, suggested that the content creator should not be forgiven

Ranveer Allahbadia has been in the midst of controversy ever since the episode of Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent featuring him went on air. While Ranveer, Samay Raina, and Apoorva fight a legal battle, many are giving their opinions on their comments on the show. Now, former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar has threatened Ranveer in his recent statement. Gurjar, in his statement posted on his X account, suggested that the content creator should not be forgiven.

Saurav Gurjar’s warning to Ranveer Allahbadia

“Whatever he did on the show, he cannot be forgiven for that. If we do not take action against him for his behaviour, then more people like him will say similar things. People like him have crossed all limits. We should take legal action against people like him who are spoiling our society and religion by saying such things, so that the next generation can be saved. Freedom of speech doesn't mean that you can say anything…” Gurjar said in the video.

He further added, "…I don't want to use foul language. But if I meet him anywhere in Mumbai… no one, including his security, can save him from me for what he said on the show."

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”