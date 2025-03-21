Samay Raina, who courted controversy with India's Got Latent has decided to reschedule his tour and promised refunds to people who bought tickets for the show

Samay Raina Pic/Instagram

Youtuber and comedian Samay Raina, who courted controversy with his show India's Got Latent has decided to reschedule his tour amid the ongoing backlash. Samay took to Instagram and shared the news. He promised refunds to people who bought tickets for the show. Samay wrote, "Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon."

What is the India's Got Latent controversy

For those unversed, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on an episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one of the contestants and asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” As the video went viral, the entire group of comedians on the show were subjected to flak on social media.

Samay later took to his Instagram Stories to share a statement, stating that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities. He also added that his only intention was to entertain people.

"Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Samay wrote.

FIR against Samay Raina

An FIR was registered against Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have already approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the matter.

The Maharashtra cyber police reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the show.

In a previous appeal, Raina requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to allow him to record his statement via videoconferencing, citing that he is currently in the United States and won't be able to return to India due to prior commitments.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also issued a new hearing date for the comedians after they failed to appear. Samay assured the Commission that he would make himself available for a hearing upon returning to India.

(With inputs from ANI)