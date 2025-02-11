Social media influencer Faizan Ansari reportedly said, “YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has done something so disgusting that if I were there, I would have cut his tongue"

Ranveer Allahbadia Pic/Instagram

It seems like the troubles for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia are far from over. The social media sensation courted controversy for making offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'. After being condemned for his actions by members of the film fraternity, including politicians, a man has offered Rs 5 lakh to whoever can get him Ranveer’s tongue.

Rs 5 lakh reward for Ranveer Allahabadia’s tongue

As per News18, social media influencer Faizan Ansari said, “YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has done something so disgusting that if I were there, I would have cut his tongue. I am so ashamed… Anyone across the country who brings me Ranveer Allahabadia’s tongue, I will give a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.” Interestingly, Faizan is the same person who gave Rs 11,000 as a reward to the autorickshaw driver who took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faizan Ansari | فايزان أنصاري 🦅 (@faizan.bollywood)

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology

After receiving flak, Ranveer apologised and said in a video, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously not. I’m not going to give any context or justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”