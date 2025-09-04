The internet was recently left in shock after photos and videos of comedian Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of The Habitat, visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja with Shiv Sena member Rahool Kanal emerged. Netizens recalled how Kanal was involved in the vandalisation of The Habitat a few months ago

Comedian Samay Raina and the owner of The Habitat Mumbai, Balraj Singh Ghai, visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa's darshan on Wednesday, just like many other celebrities. But as their videos emerged online, the internet was shocked as they were accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Netizens were immediately reminded of the infamous controversy that erupted around The Habitat after it was vandalised by the party members over Kunal Kamra's performance.

Netizens react to Samay, Balraj visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with Rahool Kanal

Samay, Balraj and Rahool were seen arriving together and taking blessings of the deity. The three were also seen moving around together and even posing for pictures. Shocked, s netizen commented on the video saying, "Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons in habitat (sic)." Another user wrote, "Ye habita tondewale ka kyu ghum raha balraj (sic)."

Many joked that this was a collaboration no one expected saying, "What in the multiverse of madness is balrajghai hanging out with the guy who broke Habitat (sic)."

Ahoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, also left a comment on the video, saying, "What a joke?"

The Habitat controversy

A few months ago, a huge controversy unfolded after a video of comedian Kunal Kamra went viral. In the video, he was seen taking a dig at the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, without directly naming him. He had even called the politician 'gaddar' (traitor), which infuriated his supporters. Following the incident, members of Shinde's Shiv Sena vandalised The Habitat Mumbai, the venue where Kunal had performed the gig.

Rahool Kanal, being the head of the youth wing of Shinde's Shiv Sena, had a major involvement in vandalising the venue located in Khar. The members of the party had asked Kunal to apologise, but the comedian refused to do so. On the other hand, Samay has also had a tough year so far. Multiple FIRs were filed against him over the language used in his show, India's Got Latent.