Kunal Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar Police on Monday. File pic

The ongoing Kunal Kamra row continues to be the talk of the town. Politicians from both factions of the Shiv Sena traded sharp remarks about his derogatory remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rahool Kanal, the general secretary of Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), while speaking with ANI, said, "Following the procedure of law, Yuva Sena members come to the police station for attendance every Monday and Thursday. We welcome the court's verdict that grants him relief, but it is only until April 7."



He added, "Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true 'Shiv Sena style'... It's not a threat, but Mumbai has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' He considers himself a guest here; he should follow the law."



Earlier today, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra's cabinet ministers of issuing serious threats against Kunal Kamra.



"Ministers in the state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly, demanding that he be 'shot and hanged immediately.' This lawlessness continues under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained silent on this matter," said Raut.



The lawmaker further slammed the lack of action from the state government, asserting that Kamra, like other controversial figures, such as actress Kangana Ranaut, should be given special protection.

Kunal Kamra row: Three more cases filed at Khar Police Station

"Just as the Maharashtra government provided security to Kangana Ranaut during her rift with Shiv Sena, I demand the same level of protection for Kunal Kamra," Raut said during a press conference.



This new surge of complaints against Kunal Kamra comes after three more cases were filed at Khar Police Station. The complainants include the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.



These complaints are related to Kamra's alleged offensive comments aimed at Eknath Shinde, which have drawn considerable attention.



On March 27, the Mumbai Police had issued a summons to Kamra for questioning, directing him to appear at the Khar police station by March 31.



This is Kamra's third summons related to a case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel after Kamra failed to comply with the first two summons.



(With ANI inputs)