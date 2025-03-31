Rumours about a "chadar" with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of the tomb triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Aurangzeb's tomb is a protected monument, but his glorification will not be allowed: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said whether people like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument, but his glorification will not be allowed, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said structures "outside the purview of law" should be removed.

"Whether we like Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument. We will not allow anyone to glorify him," he said, reported PTI.

Right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of the 17th-century Mughal ruler's tomb at Khultabad town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Rumours about a "chadar" with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of the tomb triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month.

Fadnavis further dismissed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks in an article criticising the New Education Policy 2020, claiming that the Centre was using it to communalise education.

"We are Indianising education. The British introduced an education system aimed at making Indians their subordinates. There should be no opposition to Indianising education. Any patriot would support it. Sonia Gandhi should gather proper information and support this initiative," he said, reported PTI.

He cited a letter by British historian T B Macaulay that stated that unless the then education system was changed, the British would not be able to rule the country.

Asked about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanding the use of Marathi in banks, the chief minister said the language should be used wherever expected, and there is nothing wrong with it.

He, however, urged that no one should take the law into their hands.

The chief minister said that the government has undertaken some missions for the 2027 Kumbh Mela at Nashik and the cleanliness of rivers.

"We have undertaken some missions, but these works take time. Effluents from municipal corporations, councils, towns, and industries must be treated before being released into rivers. We support the setting up of treatment plants. When the Kumbh Mela begins, clean water will be available for the holy dip," he said, reported PTI.

Fadnavis said power tariffs will be reduced step by step over the next five years.

"The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has accepted petitions, and there is a difference of opinion between MERC and the state government on calculation methods. A revised petition will be submitted to remove confusion. People will get cheaper power, and the distribution company, which is currently under Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore debt, will be debt-free in the next four to five years."

(With inputs from PTI)