Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde questioned the glorification of Aurangzeb’s tomb, stating, "Even the US didn’t allow Osama’s burial to avoid glorification

File Pic

Listen to this article Aurangzeb tomb row: Shinde says "Even US didn’t allow Osama’s burial" x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday stirred controversy by comparing the row over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb to the disposal of Osama bin Laden's body. Shinde stated that even the United States had refused to bury Osama on its soil, instead disposing of his body at sea to prevent any glorification, questioning why Maharashtra should tolerate the glorification of Aurangzeb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde made the remarks during a heated debate in the legislative council while responding to allegations from Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab regarding his switch from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Parab had accused Shinde of changing allegiance due to pressure from central agencies. Shinde, in a sharp response, linked the matter to Aurangzeb’s legacy and the contentious status of his tomb.

"Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history," Shinde said in his closing remarks. He recalled that Aurangzeb had offered Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the Maratha king, the choice to convert to Islam, but Sambhajiraje refused and was subsequently tortured and killed.

Drawing a parallel with Osama bin Laden, Shinde remarked, "Even the US, after killing Osama bin Laden, ensured that he was not buried on their land. They disposed of him into the sea to prevent any glorification. Why should we then tolerate the glorification of Aurangzeb?"

Shinde also criticised state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal's comparison of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's governance to Aurangzeb's rule. "Did Fadnavis ever torture anyone the way Aurangzeb did to his enemies?" Shinde asked, addressing Parab directly. "Has the chief minister tortured you?"

Parab, visibly angered by the remarks, stood up and demanded the right to respond. However, council chairperson Ram Shinde did not permit him to speak, leaving Parab’s microphone muted. Despite the lack of permission, Parab, along with Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, Sachin Parab, and other legislators, stood in protest, seeking the opportunity to counter Shinde's statements. However, none were allowed to speak.

Continuing his attack, Shinde alleged that the Congress had provided protection to Aurangzeb’s tomb. "Anil Parab should not forget that whatever I did, I did openly, and I did it to save the Shiv Sena from those who sympathise with Aurangzeb," Shinde said. He accused the Congress of safeguarding Aurangzeb’s legacy, adding that the party’s stance had undermined Maharashtra's historical pride.

Shinde also addressed the recent violence in Nagpur linked to the Aurangzeb tomb row. According to Shinde, supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal had staged a protest in Nagpur, burning an effigy of Aurangzeb. "The police took action against the protesters, but by evening, a rumour was spread that there was some religious scripture written on the effigy. This irked some people and later led to violence," Shinde informed the council.

(With inputs from PTI)