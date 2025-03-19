The Bombay High court has reportedly directed the family court to finalize Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce on Thursday

In light of the upcoming IPL 2025, the Bombay High Court has decided to expedite the divorce plea of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. The court has reportedly directed the family court to finalize their divorce on Thursday.

It has been reported that the couple, who have been living separately for about two and a half years, requested the court to grant them a divorce without requiring them to explore possibilities of reconciliation.

According to Bar and Bench, the Bombay High Court's order to fast-track the divorce proceedings took into account Chahal's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The portal also reported that the cricketer has agreed to pay Verma permanent alimony of Rs 4.75 crore. It is said that Chahal has already paid Rs 2.37 crore, and failure to pay the remaining amount will be considered non-compliance by the family court.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Verma had demanded around Rs60 crore in alimony. However, with these reports circulating on social media, Verma’s family reacted, calling the alimony claims baseless.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot in 2020, finalised their divorce on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in a Mumbai court.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree’s Relationship

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation. The duo married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.

Dhanashree’s Family Denies Alimony Allegation

According to News18, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement refuting the alimony claims. It read: "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let us be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation. We also request everyone to be respectful of everyone’s privacy."