RJ Mahvash has been rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal, given that they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. She recently attended the PBKS vs CSK match

RJ Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash pens a heartfelt note for Yuzvendra Chahal after PBKS wins against CSK x 00:00

The Punjab Kings registered an 18-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Interestingly, it was attended by social media influencer RJ Mahvash, who was in the stands to cheer for Yuzvendra Chahal.

ADVERTISEMENT

She took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from the match, including a selfie with Chahal, and wrote, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzichahal23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

RJ Mahvash’s relationship status

RJ Mahvash has been rumoured to be dating Chahal, given that they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. However, Mahvash was quick to shut down these speculations. In an Instagram story earlier this year, RJ Mahvash wrote, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?”

Later, in a chat with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash stated that she is single. “I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time. I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike.” She added, “Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai (I don't understand the concept of marriage), so I have put a halt to it.”

Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce with Dhanashree Verma

Last month, a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra allowed a mutual consent divorce plea filed by Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. They got engaged in 2020 and married in December of the same year in a private ceremony in Gurugram. “Divorce has been granted. The marriage has been dissolved. They are no longer husband and wife. The petition for divorce by mutual consent has been accepted,” Chahal’s lawyer told IANS.