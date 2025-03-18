Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram stories and slammed a netizen who commented ‘Tu toh Dalit hai’ on his Diwali 2024 post

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend and Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya’s twin brother Shikhar Pahariya is making headlines for his befitting reply to a casteist troll. Shikhar took to his Instagram stories and slammed a netizen who commented ‘Tu toh Dalit hai’ on his Diwali 2024 post. The picture shows Shikhar with his furry friends extending wishes on the festive occasion.

Shikhar Pahariya slams casteist troll

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "It’s honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity—concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India’s strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly ‘untouchable’ here is your level of thinking.”

For those unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya continue to keep fans guessing with their subtle yet intriguing social media gestures. During the screening of her dad Boney Kapoor's production Maidaan, Janhvi sported a necklace adorned with the name 'Shikhu', a term of endearment for Shikhar.

Last year, Janhvi graced the famous 'Koffee' couch on 'Koffee with Karan season 8'. during the Rat Race segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial, and with her answer, the actor confirmed that she was dating Shikhar Pahariya. Karan said, "Name three people on your speed-dial list." Janhvi replied, "Papa, Khushu and Shiku." Then, she quickly realised that she had mentioned Shikhar Pahariya and her reaction left Karan in splits.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Boney was asked about Shikhar, to which he said, “I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he could never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.”