Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who have been spotted together but never posed in the same frame for the paparazzi, broke the rules at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

The duo who arrived early as a part of the baraat also known as “Anant’s Brigade” posed together before heading indoors. Janhvi wore a rose gold shimmery lehenga, while Shikhar looked dapper in a red and golden kurta. Although pictures of the couple together were not released in the media, a viral video of the two holding each other close has surfaced on social media platforms.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya continue to keep fans guessing with their subtle yet intriguing social media gestures. Adding to the intrigue, Janhvi's recent fashion choices have also caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Sporting a necklace adorned with the name 'Shikhu', a term of endearment for Shikhar, Janhvi subtly hinted at her affection towards him. The necklace made a prominent appearance during the 'Maidaan' screening, where Janhvi exuded elegance, accessorizing her ensemble with this personalized touch.

Earlier this year, Janhvi graced the famous 'Koffee' couch on 'Koffee with Karan season 8'. during the Rat Race segment, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial, and with her answer, the actor confirmed that she was dating Shikhar Pahariya. Karan said, "Name three people on your speed-dial list." Janhvi replied, "Papa, Khushu and Shiku." Then, she quickly realised that she had mentioned Shikhar Pahariya, and her reaction left Karan in splits.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in 'Ulajh' alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, and Rajesh Tailang. 'Ulajh' delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time.

'Ulajh', which was previously slated for release on July 5, will now be released on August 2.

