Comedian Kunal Kamra has attacked Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in his recent post. This came after the Ola CEO announced a latest offering. He shared a video of himself riding the Ola Roadster and described it as the "future of motorcycling." In the video, Aggarwal was seen with his wife seated behind him. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Exhilarated after riding the @OlaElectric Roadster! Can't wait for you all to experience!"

Kunal Kamra called Bhavish Aggarwal ‘shameless’

In the new business thugs he’s the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come cross.



While not responding to the cry of existing customers he’s here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard earned money.



He’s morally more bankrupt than thieves & drug… https://t.co/l27oQxJOQU — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 21, 2025

This video caught the attention of Kamra, who replied to the clip and called him a "shameless, insensitive douchebag" and a "thug."

The comedian further continued that Aggarwal has not responded to the crying customers who have been sharing their problems. The stand up star shared, “In the new business thugs, he’s the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come across. While not responding to the cry of existing customers, he’s here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard-earned money.”

He further continued and stated that Aggarwal was "morally more bankrupt than thieves and drug dealers."

Bhavish and Ola electrics are yet to issue any statement on the claims Kunal has made.

The start of Kunal vs Bhavish

The feud between Kunal and Bhavish began in October and later turned into a war of words after the comedian questioned the after-sales service and product issues. Aggarwal retaliated by hitting out at Kamra as a “failed stand-up comic.”

Kunal Kamra is an Indian stand-up comedian known for his observational comedy about the absurdities of life. After being tagged in customer complaints about Ola’s services thousands of times, Kunal had written, “I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA… After being tagged thousands of times, I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points. Looking forward to joining.”

Kamra’s above tweet came after Aggarwal talked about employing him in the Ola organization and shared, “Since you care so much @Kunalkamra88, come & help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for the paid tweet or from your failed comedy career.”