Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai on December 13 as part of his tour 'So Happy It Hurts' World Tour. While it was a happy occasion for a lot of his Indian fans, the concert experience turned sour for one attendee. The diabetes patient ended up soiling his pants due to lack of adequate toilets at the venue, and has now written an open complaint to Zomato.

A man named Sheldon Aranjo took to LinkedIn to address an open letter to Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato and the head of EVA Global Events. Aranjo revealed shocking details from the concert and criticised the mismanagement at the concert.

Aranjo began the letter with the words, "I PAID TO PEE (in my pants) at the Bryan Adams concert." The entrepreneur elaborated that although the flow of traffic was fine, the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre ensured his bladder's flow was just as good. Sheldon narrated the happenings of that night and wrote that he was in a huge queue to the loo and he knew he would not be able to hold his urine for so long as he is diabetic. So, he went to the pavilion's other side, as someone advised.

The entrepreneur mentioned that it was a tough journey across due to the humungous crowd, only to find out that he could access the other loo as those were for the another category and he had a Gold ticket.

Finding no other option, he resorted to peeing under the nearest tree after bumping into many security guards. Finally, he was able to relieve himself but he had soiled his pants and he was not embarrassed or ashamed of it as he is a diabetes patient and has continence issues. Aranjo also attached a picture of his soiled pants.

Mismanagement at Bryan Adams' concert

He further lashed out at the management and the organisers of the concert by mentioning that there were only two loos for 1000 people. The writer also mentioned that he heard other people mentioning amateur management too. Apart from long queues at the loo, Aranjo pointed out mismanagement of food stalls and unnecessary queues to load cash onto the event invite in this digital age where UPI is the way.

Lastly, he had some advice for the organisers: be more organized before organising such large-scale events involving international artists and don't be in a hurry to launch new event management companies. He termed this letter not as a rant but as a cry for help.

This was Bryan Adams' sixth visit to India and he kicked off the tour with a concert in Kolkata on December 8. The singer visited Shillong, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad too.