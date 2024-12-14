Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai, then explored the city, enjoying Vada Pav and visiting the Gateway of India. He shared his experience with fans on Instagram, expressing his love for India

Bryan Adams enjoys his time in Mumbai

Bryan Adams gave Mumbaikars the night of their lives on Friday as he performed at NESCO, Goregaon. After helping many tick off their bucket lists, Adams decided to enjoy some time to himself as he explored the city of dreams and did the most Mumbaikar thing one can do when in the Bay. The singer took to Instagram and shared a reel of pictures and videos as he strolled around the city.

Bryan Adams enjoys Vada Pav in Mumbai

Bryan also attached a long caption with his sweet post and wrote, "Mumbai! Spent the morning in the city and did what every good tourist does and visited Gateway Of India and then walked the street in search of Wada Pav, which is the most delicious vegan street dish, which consists of a small Indian spiced potato cake in a burger bun - so damn good, who wants fake burger meat when you can have this?! Then of course I met a few street dogs who shared a moment with me for a sniff and a smile. Love India"

The video starts with Bryan’s selfie with a cute dog, followed by a clip of him chatting with a vada pav vendor. Then, the pop sensation enjoyed some corn chaat. He also shared a picture of himself posing in front of the Gateway of India. Additionally, Bryan shared pictures and videos from his concert in the city.

About Bryan Adams's Mumbai concert

Bryan Adams has been touring India a spart of his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour. He perfomed four concerts in the country in the past five days. In umbai, he started his act with his 1984 chartbuster Somebody. The 65-year-old went on the belt out 24 songs, which included some of his biggest hits such as 18 til I die, Please Forgive Me, Summer of 69, Shine A Light, Let’s Make a Night to Remember and Here I Am.

One of the key highlights of the act was his tribute to his late friend, singer Tina Turner. Before singing their duet It’s Only Love, he said, “We lost her last year. While it was a huge loss to the world of music, it was a personal loss for me. She was such a beautiful soul. She helped me so much in my career in my younger days. She meant so much to me.”