Massive fire at Udit Narayan's Andheri building: Singer is safe but deeply shaken

Updated on: 07 January,2025 04:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Udit Narayan is safe. Reportedly, he is deeply shaken by the tragic incident that took place in his building. The fire broke out last night, on January 7

In Pic: Udit Narayan

A massive fire broke out last night, on January 7, at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Andheri West. The fire occurred at the Skypan Apartments in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, where veteran singer Udit Narayan resides. The fire caused the death of one person and left another severely injured. Reports now confirm that the person who passed away in the tragic incident was Udit Narayan's neighbour.


Udit Narayan is same


Rahul Mishra, 75, who lived on the 11th floor in the other wing, succumbed to asphyxiation from smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, updates reveal that Udit Narayan is safe. The Free Press Journal reported that he is deeply shaken by the tragic incident that took place in his building. Udit Narayan has yet to release an official statement about the incident.


This tragedy occurred just a few days after popular singer Shaan and his family escaped a similar situation when a fire broke out in their residential building, Fortune Enclave, in Bandra. Shaan stated that he was stuck on the 14th floor at a neighbor’s house for about 40 minutes until firefighters arrived and rescued them.

Shaan & family were stuck in the building for about 40 minutes

Shaan, in his statement to HT, said, “The fire broke out on the seventh floor around 12:30 a.m. We were asleep and were woken up around 1 a.m. Most of the people in the building, on the seventh floor and below, had gone down. We were told to go to the terrace, but since the terrace was locked and the smoke was mounting, we took refuge at our neighbor, Mrs. Kazi’s home, on the 14th floor. Unfortunately, they were stuck too. We were there for about 40 minutes until the firemen came up and took us down.”

The fire didn’t damage the building

He further revealed that the fire hadn’t caused any major damage to the building, but the seventh floor was completely gutted, while the sixth and eighth floors were partially burnt. Shaan stated, “The seventh floor is completely gutted with fire. The sixth and eighth floors are partially burnt, but there hasn’t been much damage to the building. Our home is fine.”

 

