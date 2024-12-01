Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Papa Kehte Hain to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye Udit Narayans evergreen hits for your perfect playlist

From Papa Kehte Hain to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye: Udit Narayan’s evergreen hits for your perfect playlist

Updated on: 01 December,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Today, as the singer turns a year older, on Udit Narayan's birthday, here are our favourites from his book of melody: From Papa Kehte Hain to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye

From Papa Kehte Hain to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye: Udit Narayan's evergreen hits for your perfect playlist

In pic: Udit Narayan

From Papa Kehte Hain to Kisi Disco Mein Jaye: Udit Narayan’s evergreen hits for your perfect playlist
Udit Narayan is one of the most loved and legendary singers in the Indian music industry. The ace singer has delivered some of the biggest hits of all time. While you can have different playlists of his songs depending on your mood, it is absolutely difficult to pick some top numbers as each of his songs sends a nostalgic vibe to us. Today, as the singer turns a year older, on Udit Narayan's birthday, here are our favourites from his book of melody:  


Udit Narayan's top songs


Papa Kehte Hain  


This is one of the biggest hits that Udit Narayan has ever delivered. The song Papa Kehte Hain is still on many of our playlists. From Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, this song became a youth anthem soon after its release. Udit Narayan's soulful voice and the lyrics of the song together created a magic that still manages to enchant us.  

Pehla Nasha  

The timeless romantic track featuring Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka makes us feel the butterflies of falling in love. Udit Narayan's soulful voice makes this song touch chords, and people still listen to this song when they fall in love or hold hands for the first time.  

Main Yahan Hoon  

How can we talk about Udit Narayan's songs and not include the iconic Main Yahan Hoon from Veer-Zaara, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta? The song still has us crying, looking at Veer and Zaara's undying love for each other. Udit’s voice adds a serene yet passionate touch, perfectly complementing the old-world charm of the song.  

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke  

Ever heard of a song that immediately makes you get up and dance like crazy? No? Then you have missed listening to this gem and iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Udit Narayan's enthusiastic voice brings the festivity alive.  

Kisi Disco Mein Jaye  

This one is yet another gem that has been making us groove with full energy. The song features Govinda and Raveena Tandon dancing their hearts out. The classic number from the iconic film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has all of us tied with the knot of nostalgia. The peppy dance number, with Udit’s playful and versatile voice, captures the upbeat and flirty vibe of the song perfectly.  

Though Udit Narayan has delivered numerous iconic songs, these five are our top picks, and we can’t help but shake a leg whenever they play.

