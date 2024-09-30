From "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo" from '3 Idiots' to "Bum Bum Bole" from 'Taare Zameen Par', all these songs are reminders of first love, sweet childhood, and the good old days

Born as Shantanu Mukherjee, Shaan is one of the most loved singers in the industry. Shaan is not just a playback artist; he is an emotion. His songs are not merely melodious words set to a tune—they are nostalgia. From "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo" from '3 Idiots', and "Aao Milo Chalo" from the cult classic 'Jab We Met', to "Bum Bum Bole" from 'Taare Zameen Par', all these songs are reminders of first love, sweet childhood, and the good old days. Today, as Shaan celebrates his 52nd birthday, here’s a list of songs that will take you on a trip down memory lane.

Top 5 Songs by Shaan to Revisit

1. Aao Milo Chalo from 'Jab We Met'

'Jab We Met' remains one of the best movies ever made. There are still some loyal fans who continue to re-watch the film, and the songs from the film were equally popular. The one song that makes us feel happy, gives us butterflies, and makes us want to sing it for our loved ones is 'Aao Milo Chalo'. Sung by Shaan, the song captures the feeling of wanting to be with that one special person on the journey of life.

2. Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo from '3 Idiots'

Who doesn't remember this emotional song from the opening of '3 Idiots'? Sung by none other than Shaan, this track is still a part of our playlists. The song beautifully describes a carefree soul, and it deserves a top spot on your playlist whenever you want to relax.

3. Jab Se Tere Naina from 'Saawariya'

Ufff, that feeling of first love. Falling for someone the moment you first see them, feeling butterflies, and experiencing blossoming new love—all of this is perfectly summarized in this one song from Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film, 'Saawariya'. Shaan’s melodious voice has made this song an evergreen classic. It still manages to stir our hearts when we are about to meet the love of our lives. If you’re shy, just play this song for your partner—it will say everything you feel.

4. Chand Sifarish from 'Fanaa'

This song, from 'Fanaa' starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, is sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher. There is something hypnotic about Shaan's voice. Whenever we hear a song sung by him, it brings a sense of calmness. 'Chand Sifarish' must be a part of your romantic playlist. The song beautifully explains how we look at the person we are in love with. It’s amazing how Shaan manages to breathe life into every song he sings.

5. Bum Bum Bole from 'Taare Zameen Par'

This song—many of you might have danced to it during your school’s annual functions. Are you already reminiscing about the good old days? There was a time when this song made us laugh and jump for joy, but now it’s a feeling of nostalgia—a reminder of childhood. Shaan’s 'Bum Bum Bole' from 'Taare Zameen Par' is one of his top melodious tracks, bringing us back to the carefree moments of our childhood.