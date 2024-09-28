Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child Raha in November 2022. Alia shared unseen pics of Raha on Ranbir's birthday

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for husband Ranbir Kapoor features unseen pics with daughter Raha x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday on September 28. Doting wife and actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures to wish her husband on this special day. The photos also feature their baby girl Raha. “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby,” wrote Alia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child Raha in November 2022.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, is celebrating the birthday of her son, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture with Ranbir. She wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday, my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for”.

Sharing a video on Instagram Neetu wrote, “Son, brother, husband, father and now founder. Happy birthday Ranbir, hope the birth of @ARKS makes this one even more special. Can’t wait to see your journey unfold. My blessings n pyaar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood journey

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances. From lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream chaser to one suffocated under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all his characters with excellence. The film credits include- 'Wake Up Sid', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', Barfi', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti' Barfi, 'Rockstar', 'Sanju' and many more.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love & War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026. It marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after the fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ on the sets of which they fell in love and began dating.