Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday in the presence of his close friends and family, who arrived at his Mumbai residence before the clock struck midnight

Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with mom Neetu, BFFs Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday on September 28. He ringed in his special day in the presence of his close friends and family, who arrived at his Mumbai residence before the clock struck midnight. Among those in attendance were his mother Neetu Kapoor, and best friends Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Neetu Kapoor’s special message for son Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance. She took a break from acting after Riddhima and Ranbir were born. On her baby boy’s birthday, Neetu took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday my joy my pride my purest soul may you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood journey

In a career spanning over 15 years, Ranbir Kapoor has carved his niche as an actor with his diverse character choices. Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances. From lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream chaser to one suffocated under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all his characters with excellence. The film credits include- 'Wake Up Sid', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', Barfi', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti' Barfi, 'Rockstar', 'Sanju' and many more.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

