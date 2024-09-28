Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with mom Neetu BFFs Akash Ambani Arjun Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with mom Neetu, BFFs Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Updated on: 28 September,2024 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday in the presence of his close friends and family, who arrived at his Mumbai residence before the clock struck midnight

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with mom Neetu, BFFs Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with mom Neetu, BFFs Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday on September 28. He ringed in his special day in the presence of his close friends and family, who arrived at his Mumbai residence before the clock struck midnight. Among those in attendance were his mother Neetu Kapoor, and best friends Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Neetu Kapoor’s special message for son Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance. She took a break from acting after Riddhima and Ranbir were born. On her baby boy’s birthday, Neetu took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday my joy my pride my purest soul may you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood journey 

In a career spanning over 15 years, Ranbir Kapoor has carved his niche as an actor with his diverse character choices. Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances. From lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream chaser to one suffocated under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all his characters with excellence. The film credits include- 'Wake Up Sid', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', Barfi', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Raajneeti' Barfi, 'Rockstar', 'Sanju' and many more. 

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor akash ambani arjun kapoor aditya roy kapur neetu kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK