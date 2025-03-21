Earlier this week, Mahira Sharma attended an award show where paparazzi playfully asked her about her favourite IPL team. However, it seems this playful video has caught Siraj's attention

In Pic: Mohammed Siraj & Mahira Sharma

Listen to this article Mohammed Siraj REACTS to dating rumours with Mahira Sharma: ‘I request paparazzi to stop…’ x 00:00

The dating rumours between Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj have been growing with each passing day. While the media keeps questioning either of the two every now and then, it looks like Mohammed Siraj has indirectly quashed these rumours. Earlier this week, Mahira Sharma attended an award show where paparazzi playfully asked her about her favourite IPL team. However, it seems this playful video has caught Siraj's attention, who is seemingly upset with the exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Siraj took to his Instagram and, without naming anyone, requested the paparazzi to stop questioning people about him. While sharing a post with folded hands, he wrote, “I request paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends."

Mahira Sharma reacted to the dating rumours

Earlier, before Siraj, Mahira Sharma had also indirectly rubbished all such rumours about her being romantically involved with the Indian cricketer. In a conversation with FilmyGyan, Mahira had said, "I am not dating anyone. I never clear things. Chahe mere liye acha bol rahe ho ya bura bol rahe ho, main woh insaan hoon jo react hi nahi karti. Kisi ka kuch nahi hai. Fans can connect you with anyone, toh we can’t stop them. Jaise main kaam bhi karti hoon toh unke saath bhi ho jata hai. They make edits and all."

About Mahira & Siraj's Dating Rumours

The reports of the cricketer being in a romantic relationship with Mahira came just days after he was rumoured to be dating Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, which the latter quietly dismissed.

According to a report in Times of India, the latest buzz is that Mohammed Siraj is dating Mahira Sharma. Quoting insiders, the portal revealed that Sharma and Siraj are in the early stages of their relationship and are getting to know each other. In November last year, rumours of the two dating surfaced after Siraj liked Sharma’s photo on Instagram. The two also started following each other on the social networking site.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

She is a popular Indian model. She is also an actress who has acted in Hindi-language films and TV serials. She has also appeared in Salman Khan-hosted Hindi-language reality shows. In September 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13. She performed well and secured 7th place. During her stint in the house, she started dating co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The couple broke up in 2023.