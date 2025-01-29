Days after it was reported that cricketer Mohammed Siraj was dating Zanai Bhosle, it has now come to light that a romance is brewing between him and actress Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma; Mohammed Siraj

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj's romantic life has been making the news of lately. According to latest reports, the cricketer is dating actress Mahira Sharma. This reports comes days after he was rumoured to be dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle which the later quietly dismissed.

According to a report in Times of India, the latest buzz is that Mohammed Siraj is dating Mahira Sharma. Quoting insiders, the portal revealed that Sharma and Siraj are in the beginning stages of their relationship and are getting to know each other. Last year in November, there were rumours of the two dating after Siraj dropped a like of Sharma photo on Instagram. The two also started following each other on the social networking site.

Mohammed Siraj's shortlived dating rumours with Zanai Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who celebrated her 23rd birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai made headlines for her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The rumours stemmed from her photo dump on Instagram in which she can be seen seated next to him. The party was also attended by Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, and Shreyas Iyer among others.

Zanai took to her Instagram stories and shared her post from the feed with the caption, “Mere pyaare bhai” (My loving brother). Siraj re-shared the same and wrote, “Meri behna ki Jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein. Meri behna hai ek hazaaron mein.” (There is no sister like my sister. I can't stay anywhere without her. Just like the moon among the stars, my sister is one in a billion.)

Who is Mahira Sharma?

She is a popular Indian model, film and television actress who has acted in Hindi language films and TV serials. She has also appeared in Hindi language reality shows. In September 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13. She performed well and came in 7th place. During her stint in the house, she started dating co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The couple broke up in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)