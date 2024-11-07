Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry openly declared his support for Donald Trump, who won against Democrat Kamala Harris. He wrote on Instagram, "We did it Donald"

Orry votes for Donald Trump Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘We did it’: Orry roots for Donald Trump as president after exercising his vote in US elections x 00:00

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, exercised his right to vote during the recent US elections. He openly declared his support for Donald Trump, who won against Democrat Kamala Harris. Orry took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, documenting his procedure of casting his vote overseas.

Orry roots for Donald Trump as US president

Orry shared pictures of casting his vote for Donald Trump. He also wore a T-shirt with Trump’s picture on it. He wrote in the caption, “We did it Donald. We did it @realdonaldtrump #POTUS #MyPresident #MAGA #MakeAmericaSafeAgain #Trump2024 Proud to have exercised my right to vote in the exclusive 2024 presidential elections.”

Orry reacts to being trolled for supporting Donald Trump

In the comments section, Orry was trolled for not supporting Kamala Harris. He wrote, “Negativity, hate, bitterness and jealousy spread by the wokes and the reasons why they lost.” In his post, he also shared a screenshot of receiving a DM by Trump on Instagram.

Other Bollywood celebs who cast their vote in US

On Trump's win, Sunny Leone, a US citizen, told Mid-day, “I think he’ll be a little less aggressive in how he speaks. He will still be funny and witty, but I think he cares about America doing well in every aspect."

She added, “I think his biggest issue is his mouth. He is his own worst enemy. Sometimes, you just don’t know what he is going to say. I think if he keeps himself calm, chooses his words wisely and [follows] decorum, he will be able to leave with a different legacy after four years.”

Hollywood celebs unhappy with Donald Trump’s win

Meanwhile, Hollywood celebs such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B, among others expressed their dismay over Trump’s re-election as the US president. The US elections concluded on Wednesday with Donald Trump getting over the 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.