Reacting to Donald Trump's win, Ariana Grande wrote in an Instagram story, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today"

The US elections concluded on Wednesday with Donald Trump getting over the 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Several prominent names from Hollywood expressed their dismay over Trump’s re-election as the US president. These include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B, among others, who had pledged support towards Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Hollywood celebs react to Donald Trump’s presidential win

Jamie Lee Curtis said on Instagram that Trump's win "means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time."

"Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included," she posted.

She continued, "But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That's what it means to be an American. That's what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome."

Rapper Cardi B posted a a video of herself on her Instagram Story with the caption "I hate y'all bad.”

She supported Kamala Harris in the US elections and shared a post stating that she’s proud of her. “You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us!” she wrote on Instagram.

Billie Eilish also posted on her Instagram Story, writing "It's a war on women."

Ariana Grande wrote in an Instagram story, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.”

Christina Applegate said that Trump's win threatened reproductive rights, which were already impacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. "Why? Give me your reasons why?????"

Applegate wrote on X. "My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me." She continued in a separate post: "Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah, that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don't want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today, I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick."

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Author Stephen King fumed over the election results, saying, "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy."

Donald Trump will be serving as US president for the second term

This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.