Star badminton player and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is all set to tie the knot later this month. The shuttler will be getting married to a Hyderabad-based software engineer Venkata Datta Sai. The news comes days after she won the Syed Modi badminton tournament, ending her no media drought.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

The internet is naturally curious about the groom-to-be ever since the wedding news surfaced. He is currently working at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad as executive director. He did his diploma in Liberal Arts and Science/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 and then did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Venkata worked with JSW both as a summer intern as well as an In-House Consultant. "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences," he posted on his account.

From 2019, he has worked as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management while also serving as the Executive Director in Posidex.

About the wedding

Talking about the alliance, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana told PTI, "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January".

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

The wedding-related events will begin on December 20.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games. The champion badminton player won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2