Ranveer Allahabadia has put out a long note stating he is cooperating with the police and all other authorities but has been receiving death threats.

In Pic: Ranveer Allahbadia

Listen to this article Ranveer Allahabadia puts out fresh statement amid IGL controversy: ‘People invaded my mother's clinic, I'm feeling scared’ x 00:00

Ranveer Allahbadia has been in the news for quite some time now, and his question on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has invited severe trolling towards him. Now, as reports came in that Allahabadia has been missing in action with his phone off and house locked, the popular content creator has put out a long note stating he is cooperating with the police and all other authorities but has been receiving death threats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Ranveer took to his social media and wrote, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry."

He further continued and said, "I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do."

Further in his statement, he clarified that he isn't running away and shared, "But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India."

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panelist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makheja.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform—obviously not. I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”