In her complaint, Rimi mentions that right after she started using the car, she noticed several issues, including a noisy sunroof, screen lags, a faulty sound system, and problems with the rear camera

Rimi Sen

Actor Rimi Sen has sued luxury car maker Land Rover, asking for ₹50 crore in damages. She claims her car had defects, including problems with the sunroof, sound system, and rear camera, which caused her mental distress.

Rimi Sen sues Land Rover, seeks Rs 50 crore for trouble caused to her

Rimi bought the car in 2020 for ₹92 lakh, but has had many problems with it since then. Because of this, she is accusing the company of negligence and causing her emotional distress. She says the car's defects and the way the company handled repairs have caused her a lot of mental stress, which led her to file the lawsuit.

Rimi Sen takes fraud case fight to Bombay High Court over Rs 4.14 crore loss

Rimi Sen talked about the case she filed against her friend, Raunak Jatin Vyas, for cheating her out of over Rs 4 crore in 2022. She reported him to the police back then, but now she has taken the case to the Bombay High Court. She also explained why it took two years for the case to progress.

Rimi Sen revealed details about the cheating case she filed against her friend. She claims that Raunak Jatin Vyas promised her high returns on an investment of Rs 4.14 crore in her business. However, after he began avoiding her calls, she realized she had been deceived.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rimi discussed the issue and explained why there was a two-year delay in her case. She mentioned that her file got lost during the relocation of Khar Police Station. Since obtaining signatures from 3-4 senior officials is required for the FIR, she had to start the process anew, which took two years. She also shared that the case has now been transferred to CID Unit no 9, under the supervision of Police Officer Daya Nayak.

In her written complaint, Sen mentioned that she met the accused, Ronak Jatin, goregon resident at a gym in Andheri three years ago, and the two became friends over months.

Sen informed the police that Jatin claimed to be a businessman and had opened a new company of LED lights. He then offered Sen to invest in the company for a return of 40 per cent. After she decided to invest the money, they drafted an agreement.