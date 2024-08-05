Rimi Sen lauded her cosmetologists who have helped her look good and took a dig at naysayers stating, “Maybe people find my skin looking good in my latest pictures"

Rimi Sen Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rimi Sen shuts down plastic surgery rumours: 'I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done' x 00:00

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali, and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like ‘Dhoom’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Kyun Ki’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Baghban’, and ‘Hungama’. She also participated in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2015. Recently, the actor faced public scrutiny after a section of social media pointed out the difference in her pictures and accused her of going under the knife.

Quashing any plastic surgery rumours, Rimi told HT City, "If people think that I have had plastic surgery... if it’s in a good way, it’s very good for me. People are saying it even though I haven't had any plastic surgery. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

“One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50,” she added.

She also lauded her cosmetologists who have helped her look good and took a dig at naysayers stating, “Maybe people find my skin looking good in my latest pictures. Anyone can look good by using these things and having discipline. But if you are calling what I have done bad, then tell me how I can correct it, so I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong. I can say, 'Fix this’.”

In 2022, Rimi Sen made headlines after she was duped of Rs 4.14 crore. The Mumbai Police filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman. The case was registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. According to Sen's complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment.

The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns. After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company. Vyas was booked under IPC sections 420 and 409.

(With inputs from ANI)