Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has been gaining attention for quite some time now. While his divorce from Dhanashree Verma was finalized last month, he is now rumored to be dating RJ Mahvash. The two were recently spotted together, enjoying a Champions Trophy match live. Although they have not directly commented on the reports, RJ Mahvash recently opened up about her relationship status.

RJ Mahvash's relationship status

During a chat with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash said that she is single.

“I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time. I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike.”

She further added, “Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai (I don't understand the concept of marriage), so I have put a halt to it.”

RJ Mahvash was engaged at 19

The internet sensation revealed that she was engaged at the age of 19 but called it off two years later.

“I was engaged at the age of 19, and I called it off at the age of 21. Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, our only conditioning was that we needed to find a good husband and get married. That used to be our goal,” she said.

RJ Mahvash’s recent reel grabs attention

In a recent reel shared on her social media, Mahvash spoke about wanting one person who would be everything to her. In the clip, she can be heard saying in Hindi: “Whichever boy comes into my life, he will be the only boy in my life. He will be my friend, he will be my boyfriend, he will be my husband. My life will revolve around him. I don’t want useless people. I can’t talk to other boys in that scenario.”

She added, “That urge to say ‘My boy is enough’ is everything.” The caption of the post read, “Bas ek hi hoga” (There will only be one).

As soon as Mahvash shared the reel, it was liked by cricketer and friend Yuzvendra Chahal. But the like didn’t go unnoticed—eagle-eyed netizens quickly spotted Yuzi’s interaction and had plenty to say.

